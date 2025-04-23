Bryne award LAMB as Man of the Match prize
Table of Contents
|Photo: @Bryne_FK
Whilst most clubs hand out medals or bottles of champagne, Bryne have been rewarding their standout players with agricultural products.
Most recently, goalkeeper Jan de Boer made headlines when he received four trays of farm-fresh eggs as his Man of the Match award for an exceptional performance against Bodø/Glimt.
And Bryne have now upgraded their Man of The Match award to a live lamb.
Following a 3–1 victory over Haugesund on Monday, defender Alex Kryger was given a live lamb from Prestegård på Fotland, a well-known farm in the region, as his man of the match prize.
The prize is more than just a quirky tradition as it's a proud symbol of Bryne's deep ties to the farming community in the south-western region of Norway.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
Post a Comment