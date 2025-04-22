Home fans legal off beat off field usa wtf

Fan files bizarre $100m lawsuit against U.S. Soccer

Photo: Getty Images
A disgruntled fan is suing U.S. Soccer for allegedly "not trying to win" a match against Japan - and is demanding nearly $100 million in damages.

Here's what really happened.

In one of the most bizarre legal cases the football world has seen in years, a fan has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, alleging the women's national team (USWNT) didn't try to win a recent game against Japan.

The suit, filed by a man named Michael Buxbaum in the Southern District of New York, accuses the USWNT of defrauding the federal government by not putting forth sufficient effort in their 2-1 loss to Japan in the SheBelieves Cup.
What makes the lawsuit even more bizarre is that Buxbaum is invoking the False Claims Act, a federal law typically used to go after government contractors who misuse federal funds.

According to the USSF's website, though, the federation does not receive federal funding, making this lawsuit a complete non-starter from a legal standpoint.

Despite the legal reach, Buxbaum's demands are raising eyebrows across the sports and legal communities:
  • A ban on broadcasting U.S. Soccer matches on television
  • A temporary ban on betting involving U.S. Soccer games
  • $100 million in damages, allegedly for the "harm" caused by the team not trying hard enough
Legal experts and fans alike are calling it what it is "a frivolous lawsuit that has virtually no chance of success."

Some are even wondering if it’s just an elaborate troll job from a disgruntled fan frustrated by the USWNT's recent performance.

But whether serious or satirical, the case is almost certain to be dismissed quickly by the courts.

Will U.S. Soccer Be Affected?

In short: not at all. The lawsuit is expected to be thrown out swiftly, and U.S. Soccer will continue broadcasting both USWNT and USMNT matches as scheduled this summer.

No changes to TV coverage, streaming access, or betting are expected. The only thing getting benched here? This lawsuit.

