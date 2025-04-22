Fan files bizarre $100m lawsuit against U.S. Soccer
Fan Sues U.S. Soccer Over Alleged Lack of Effort in Japan Match
In one of the most bizarre legal cases the football world has seen in years, a fan has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, alleging the women's national team (USWNT) didn't try to win a recent game against Japan.
The suit, filed by a man named Michael Buxbaum in the Southern District of New York, accuses the USWNT of defrauding the federal government by not putting forth sufficient effort in their 2-1 loss to Japan in the SheBelieves Cup.
Plenty of fans think it while watching their team play, but few act on the impulse:— Steven Bank (@ProfBank) April 21, 2025
A complaint was filed against U.S. Soccer for defrauding the U.S. government by "not trying to win" in the She Believes Cup (where it lost 2-1 to Japan in the final). 1/2 pic.twitter.com/pY1c6U6ZeP
According to the USSF's website, though, the federation does not receive federal funding, making this lawsuit a complete non-starter from a legal standpoint.
Despite the legal reach, Buxbaum's demands are raising eyebrows across the sports and legal communities:
- A ban on broadcasting U.S. Soccer matches on television
- A temporary ban on betting involving U.S. Soccer games
- $100 million in damages, allegedly for the "harm" caused by the team not trying hard enough
The complainant seeks an injunction against US Soccer appearing on TV and excluded from wagering and requests almost $100 million (!) in damages "for wrongful and intentional and repeated violations of the False Claims Act" 2/2 pic.twitter.com/D4fSKqlyPP— Steven Bank (@ProfBank) April 21, 2025
Some are even wondering if it’s just an elaborate troll job from a disgruntled fan frustrated by the USWNT's recent performance.
But whether serious or satirical, the case is almost certain to be dismissed quickly by the courts.
Will U.S. Soccer Be Affected?
In short: not at all. The lawsuit is expected to be thrown out swiftly, and U.S. Soccer will continue broadcasting both USWNT and USMNT matches as scheduled this summer.
No changes to TV coverage, streaming access, or betting are expected. The only thing getting benched here? This lawsuit.
