Tottenham Hotspur no longer want to be called Tottenham
Like many clubs in the Premier League and EFL, the club are often referred to as a shorter version of their official full name.
For decades, broadcasters of the North Londoners' matches have referred to the club as "Tottenham".
But now, in an email to TV rights-holders around the world, the Lilywhites have stated they want that to change.
A report by The Athletic revealed the club sent an email on February 10, asking to be referred to as "Tottenham Hotspur" or simply Spurs, with mentions of "Tottenham" taken out of future coverage.
Tottenham Hotspur have provided clarification regarding the club's name.The club's request to broadcasters comes as a result of a "remastered brand identity", which was rolled out in November.
They have requested that the club are primarily known as Tottenham Hotspur, with Spurs being the preferred short version.
The club have requested that they are not referred to as Tottenham.
Spurs don't want to be referred to as "Tottenham", the area of London in which they reside, in order to increase the global presence of the Tottenham Hotspur brand.
Broadcasters have started heeding the club's request, with Sky Sports describing Ange Postecoglou as the "Tottenham Hotspur Head Coach" during their coverage of Spurs' 1-0 win over Manchester United last weekend.
Additionally, when the team's starting XI was displayed down the left-hand side of the screen, it said "Spurs" at the top.
