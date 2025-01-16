Lazio sack eagle handler for showing image of penis implant online

Lazio, shocked to see the photos and images of Juan Bernabé, announces that it was ended, with immediate effect, all relations with this individual, given the seriousness of his behaviour.



The company is aware of the pain, shared by all, that the loss of the eagle in the next home games will cause to fans.



But it believes it's not possible to be associated, especially with the historical symbol of the eagle, with a subject that has made the continuation of the relationship inadmissible.

I put the video on my private profile so it's a private thing. If people then circulate it what can I do?



My conscience is clear, I published it only to let people know about the surgery. I've never regretted anything, let alone doing it for something that has a medical purpose.



I had the surgery to increase my sexual performance because I am very active. I need to ejaculate whenever I have free time.



A wonderful surgery, I had it to be as good as I was when I was young. My erection is natural but with this device I press a button that allows me to perfectly control both the erection and the timing.



Everyone likes sex, I don't drink, I don't smoke and I don't take drugs, but I like sex like all men and we men always try to have a greater sexual capacity.



I would advise people to have this procedure because previously I relied daily on pills to increase my sexual potency. Being able to control my erection is a step forward for my life.

Lazio have officially parted company with their eagle handler Juan Bernabé after he shared pictures of his brand new prosthetic penis on social media.The Spaniard had been with the Italian side since 2010, sending an eagle soaring around the Stadio Olimpico on match days.Bernabé, who previously worked with Benfica and Ludogorets, have become huge fan favorites at the stadium in Rome in recent years thanks to his bond with the club's eagle mascot Olimpia.However, the 56-year-old's time at the Serie A club has come to an abrupt end following his X-rated social media post.The father of two lost a testicle following an accident over three decades ago and was operated on in Rome by Gabriele Antonini - who currently works as a urologist in Lazio's medical staff.Bernabé then generated controversy across Italy for sharing every detail of a penile implant treatment he underwent on social media.This included several photographs of his genitalia from different angles and were shared by Italian outletandUnsurprisingly, Lazio's hierarchy took a dim view of the post and announced that Bernabé had been fired.Bernabé has since responded to his latest criticism in interview with Italian radio showBernabé had previously been suspended by Lazio in 2021 after he was caught on camera making a fascist salute and singing in praise of former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.