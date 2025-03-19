Sir Gareth Southgate fears boys spending too much time on porn

Photo: Getty Images

These are callous, manipulative and toxic influencers, whose sole drive is for their own gain.



They willingly trick young men into believing that success is measured by money or dominance, that strength means never showing emotion, and that the world, including women, is against them.



Too many young men are isolated. Too many feel uncomfortable opening up to friends or family. Many don't have mentors - teachers, coaches, bosses - who understand how best to push them to grow.



And so, when they struggle, young men inevitably try to handle whatever situation they find themselves in, alone. Young men end up withdrawing, reluctant to talk or express their emotions.



They spend more time online searching for direction and are falling into unhealthy alternatives like gaming, gambling, and pornography.

In my opinion, if we make life too easy for young boys now, we will inevitably make life harder when they grow up to be young men.



Too many young men are at risk of fearing failure, precisely because they've had so few opportunities to experience and overcome it. They fail to try, rather than try and fail.



If I've learned anything from my life in football, it's that success is much more than the final score.



True success is how you respond in the hardest moments.

Sir Gareth Southgate has recently given a speech where he expressed concerns about the effects of pornography, gaming, and online influencers on young men.In a wide-ranging talk for the's annual Richard Dimbleby Lecture, the former England manager spoke about the troubles affecting boys, including isolation and a fear of failing.Southgate also highlighted the need for better role models and support systems for young men to navigate the challenges of modern life.The 54-year-old wanted young boys to face challenges in adolescence so that they have experience in overcoming difficult situations for when they inevitably face tough moments in adulthood.Southgate is the latest in a line of academics, business leaders and other notable figures to deliver the lecture, which has been held most years since 1972 in memory of the broadcaster.Previous speakers have included King Charles III, when he was the Prince of Wales, and tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Bill Gates.