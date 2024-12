Rasmus Højlund hits back at Man Utd fan over 'disturbing' criticism

Photo: Getty Images

Rasmus Højlund has hit out at one supporter who made "disturbing" criticism about the Manchester United forward.The Denmark international has cut a frustrated figure for large parts of his career at Old Trafford.With United struggling in 14th place in the Premier League, his performances have been under intense scrutiny, with some fans questioning the rationale behind the £72 million transfer from Atalanta.The criticism reached a boiling point following United's 2-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day, with one fan taking to Instagram to express his frustration.In a brutal rant, Instagram user @utdfamee claimed the 21-year-old was only brought to the club due to his association with the same agency as former United manager Erik ten Hag, rather than his footballing skills.The post received backlash from fellow United fans, who called for Højlund to receive more support, before the player himself responded directly via private message.

My mate posted about Rasmus and got sent this ffs🤣 pic.twitter.com/klOo6LMReJ — utd (@utd8iiii) December 28, 2024

Hi I find your post a bit disturbing mate. U are right to have to your opinion but stop talking about things u know nothing about. That is all.

The message, which was later shared on X, read: