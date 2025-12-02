img
Scott McTominay crowned Serie A Player of the Year after sensational season with Napoli

Photo: @TheNapoliZone
Scott McTominay's remarkable resurgence in Italy has reached new heights, with the Napoli midfielder named Serie A Footballer of the Year for the 2024/25 season at the Grand Gala del Calcio in Milan on Monday evening.

The award - Italy's equivalent of England's PFA Player of the Year - caps a sensational debut campaign for the former Manchester United star, who has enjoyed a dramatic transformation since swapping Old Trafford for the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the summer of 2024.

A Historic Season for McTominay

McTominay played a pivotal role as Napoli clinched the Scudetto, scoring 12 goals in 34 league appearances and becoming an instant fan favourite in Naples.

His tally also saw him break Denis Law's 63-year record for the most Serie A goals by a Scottish player in a single season.

His performances earned him a place in the Serie A Team of the Year, lining up alongside standouts such as Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco, Nicolò Barella, and Lautaro Martínez.

Two other inclusions - Tijjani Reijnders and top scorer Mateo Retegui - have since left Italy, further highlighting the league-wide impact of McTominay's campaign.

The 28-year-old's stellar form extended to the international stage, where he helped Scotland qualify for the 2026 World Cup, scoring a spectacular overhead kick in a decisive clash with Denmark.

He also became the first Scotsman in 38 years to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or, eventually finishing 18th in the voting.

Napoli Sweep Awards Night

Alongside McTominay's MVP crown, Antonio Conte won Coach of the Year, whilst Napoli were named Club of the Year after their title triumph.

The Top XI for the 2024/25 season featured heavy representation from Napoli and Inter Milan.

Elsewhere, Inter striker Francesco Pio Esposito was named Italian Golden Boy, Udinese's Nicolò Bertola earned Best Young Serie B Player, and Cagliari defender Alessandro Deiola won Goal of the Year for his stunning team effort against Venezia - a strike also nominated for the FIFA Puskás Award.

A Night to Remember

McTominay arrived at the ceremony with his girlfriend, Cam Reading, with the pair posing on the red carpet.

The midfielder opted for a classic tuxedo, whilst Cam drew attention with a bold, semi-sheer dress adorned with jewellery detailing.

Photo: @mctominay_HQ
Speaking on stage after receiving his award, McTominay reflected on his decision to leave United, where he made more than 250 senior appearances before moving to Napoli for £25.7 million.
Coming to Napoli was an easy choice. I came to the right place.

It's sensational, it's incredible to be here and win this award. Thank you to everyone, the team, the staff, and my team-mates.

My bond with Napoli is special; there are so many special places here.
His triumph means McTominay becomes the first Scottish player ever to win Serie A's Footballer of the Year, joining an elite list of previous winners including Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Kaká, Francesco Totti, and Zinedine Zidane.

With a title, multiple awards, international success and global recognition, McTominay heads into next summer's World Cup as one of Europe's most in-form midfielders - and one of football's standout comeback stories.

