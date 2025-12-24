Former Germany youth international Sebastian Hertner dies in skiing accident
Table of Contents
Hertner lost his life after falling from a chairlift at the Savin Kuk ski resort near Žabljak on Saturday, 20 December.
According to reports, the chairlift detached from its cable and collided with the seat behind it, causing Hertner to plunge to the ground as his wife watched on.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His wife survived the incident but suffered a broken leg and was later rescued by emergency services.
Local media reports also state that three other tourists were left stranded on chairlifts for several hours before being safely brought down by rescue crews.
Investigation Underway After Chairlift ClosureMontenegrin authorities have since closed the chairlift as prosecutors launch a full investigation into the incident.
Officials confirmed that a comprehensive technical inspection of the lift will be carried out to determine the exact cause of the failure.
As of Sunday, 21 December, no official cause had been established.
A Career Spanning German FootballBorn in Montenegro, Hertner built his professional career in Germany, primarily operating as a centre-back.
He represented several clubs during his career, including 1860 Munich, Erzgebirge Aue, Darmstadt 98, and most recently ESTV Hamburg, where he served as club captain in Germany's fifth tier.
Hertner also represented Germany at Under-18 and Under-19 level between 2008 and 2009, marking him as a highly regarded prospect during his early career.
He spent seven years in the academy system at VfB Stuttgart, making 65 appearances for VfB II in the 3. Liga.
Tributes Pour InFollowing the tragic news, ESTV Hamburg released an emotional statement on their website.
It is with great sadness that we announce today that our captain, Sebastian Hertner, has died in a tragic accident while on holiday.Stuttgart also paid tribute to their former youth player.
We are stunned and incredibly sad. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Sebastian.
VfB Stuttgart mourns the loss of its former youth player Sebastian Hertner, who died in a tragic accident at the age of 34.Hertner's death has sent shockwaves through German football, with clubs and supporters paying tribute to a player remembered for his leadership, professionalism and character.
Sebastian Hertner wore the jersey with the red chest band for seven years and played 65 games for VfB II in the 3. Liga. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Former Ecuador international shot dead in brutal shop attack
- Radnički coach Mladen Žižović dies after suffering heart attack during match
- Former Arsenal academy forward Billy Vigar dies aged 21 after match accident
- Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car crash alongside brother
- Gabon international dies after falling off 11th floor
Post a Comment