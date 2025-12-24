Investigation Underway After Chairlift Closure

A Career Spanning German Football

Tributes Pour In

It is with great sadness that we announce today that our captain, Sebastian Hertner, has died in a tragic accident while on holiday.



We are stunned and incredibly sad. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Sebastian.

VfB Stuttgart mourns the loss of its former youth player Sebastian Hertner, who died in a tragic accident at the age of 34.



Sebastian Hertner wore the jersey with the red chest band for seven years and played 65 games for VfB II in the 3. Liga. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones.

Former Germany youth international footballer Sebastian Hertner has tragically died at the age of 34 following a skiing accident in Montenegro, local reports have confirmed.Hertner lost his life after falling from a chairlift at the Savin Kuk ski resort near Žabljak on Saturday, 20 December.According to reports, the chairlift detached from its cable and collided with the seat behind it, causing Hertner to plunge to the ground as his wife watched on.He was pronounced dead at the scene.His wife survived the incident but suffered a broken leg and was later rescued by emergency services.Local media reports also state that three other tourists were left stranded on chairlifts for several hours before being safely brought down by rescue crews.Montenegrin authorities have since closed the chairlift as prosecutors launch a full investigation into the incident.Officials confirmed that a comprehensive technical inspection of the lift will be carried out to determine the exact cause of the failure.As of Sunday, 21 December, no official cause had been established.Born in Montenegro, Hertner built his professional career in Germany, primarily operating as a centre-back.He represented several clubs during his career, including 1860 Munich, Erzgebirge Aue, Darmstadt 98, and most recently ESTV Hamburg, where he served as club captain in Germany's fifth tier.Hertner also represented Germany at Under-18 and Under-19 level between 2008 and 2009, marking him as a highly regarded prospect during his early career.He spent seven years in the academy system at VfB Stuttgart, making 65 appearances for VfB II in the 3. Liga.Following the tragic news, ESTV Hamburg released an emotional statement on their website.Stuttgart also paid tribute to their former youth player.Hertner's death has sent shockwaves through German football, with clubs and supporters paying tribute to a player remembered for his leadership, professionalism and character.