Former Arsenal academy forward Billy Vigar dies aged 21 after match accident
Vigar suffered a significant brain injury on Saturday during Chichester's Isthmian Premier Division clash with Wingate & Finchley, after colliding with a concrete wall whilst attempting to keep the ball in play.
The match was abandoned after just 13 minutes as medical staff rushed to his aid before he was taken to hospital and placed in an induced coma.
Despite undergoing surgery earlier this week, his injuries proved too severe, and his family confirmed on Thursday morning that he had sadly passed away.
Family Statement
In a statement released through Chichester, Vigar's family said:
After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put in an induced coma.Chichester confirmed their upcoming fixture against Lewes has been postponed as a mark of respect.
On Tuesday he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday (25th) morning.
The responses to the original update show how much Billy was thought of and loved within the sport.
His family are devastated that this has happened whilst he was playing the sport that he loved.
Tributes Pour In
Arsenal, where Vigar spent much of his youth career, led the tributes.
Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that former academy graduate Billy Vigar has passed away.Vigar joined Arsenal at 14, signing his first professional contract in 2022.
All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.
Rest in peace, Billy.
He featured for the Gunners' U18s and U21s, and even trained with the first team as a teenager.
Spells followed at Derby County U21s, Eastbourne Borough, Hastings United and most recently Chichester City.
Former team-mates, clubs across the leagues, and supporters have also shared heartfelt condolences, remembering Vigar as a player of "significant talent" and a person with an infectious love for football.
Calls for Player Safety
The tragedy has reignited debate about pitch-side safety.
The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has called for a formal investigation, highlighting previous concerns about players being put at risk by perimeter walls and advertising hoardings.
PFA chief executive Maheta Molango said:
Clearly there needs to be a formal investigation into the incident that has led to Billy Vigar's tragic death, and it is right that this is allowed to take place so that the full circumstances can be properly established.A Career and Life Cut Tragically Short
All footballers should expect to be safe when they go out to play or train, and to not be put at unnecessary and avoidable risk by factors beyond their control.
Vigar was remembered not only as a talented forward but also for his commitment to the game beyond playing.
He had recently launched his own coaching programme to support young players who had faced injuries and setbacks, reflecting his passion for football and helping others.
At just 21 years old, his death has left a deep mark across English football, from the Premier League to non-league.
Rest in peace, Billy.
