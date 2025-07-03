Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car crash alongside brother
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
The siblings were travelling on the A-52 motorway near Cernadilla when their Lamborghini reportedly suffered a tyre blowout, veered off the road, and caught fire in the early hours.
Emergency services extinguished the fire but sadly found both occupants deceased at the scene.
Tragic Circumstances
The crash occurred shortly after midnight at km 65 of the A-52, according to the Guardia Civil and regional fire department in Castilla-y-León.
Initial reports indicate a sudden tyre burst whilst overtaking, which caused the vehicle to lose control and ignite.
A Promising Career Cut Short
Jota burst onto the international scene with Pacos de Ferreira, later enjoying spells at Porto, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and eventually Liverpool, who bought him for around £45 million in 2020.
He scored 65 goals in 182 matches, helping Liverpool secure the Premier League, FA Cup, and EFL Cup titles.
Internationally, he earned 49 caps for Portugal, scoring 14 goals and played a pivotal role in two UEFA Nations League triumphs.
His brother, André Silva, played professionally with Penafiel in Portugal's second division after spells in Porto's youth ranks.
Outpouring of Grief and Condolences
The Portuguese Football Federation expressed its devastation in a statement.
The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and André Silva, this morning, in Spain.Liverpool also released a statement asking for privacy and saying the club are "devastated by the tragic passing" and will support the families in this difficult time.
Much more than the fantastic player, with almost 50 appearances for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all his colleagues and opponents, someone with contagious joy and a reference in his own community.
The Portuguese Football Federation has already asked UEFA for a minute of silence, this Thursday, before our national team's match with Spain, in the women's European Championship.
We lost two champions. The disappearance of Diogo and André Silva represent irreparable losses for Portuguese Football and we will do everything we can to honor their legacy on a daily basis.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
Post a Comment