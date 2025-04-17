Gabon international dies after falling off 11th floor
Boupendza reportedly fell off the 11th floor of a building in the Chinese city of Hangzhou where he played for Zhejiang.
He allegedly missed his club's most recent training session "without any reason" and Zhejiang chiefs were unable to contact him when reaching out.
The forward had been playing in the Far East after joining Zhejiang in January.
He had played for a host of clubs all over the world including Bordeaux, Hatayspor, Al-Shabab, FC Cincinnati, and Rapid București.
Boupendza also won 35 caps for the Gabon national team, playing with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and scored eight international goals.
