Soccer player in Peru dies after collision with goalkeeper during match

Real Titán player Helar Gonzales Altamirano, 21, has tragically died after a horror collision with an opposition goalkeeper.The incident occurred around the 70th minute of a Copa Perú match against Defensor Nueva Cajamarca.Helar was knocked out when he smashed into a rival team goalie as the forward went for a long ball.He was immediately taken to the hospital in the northern Peruvian city of Moyobamba, but succumbed to his injuries two days later due to a ruptured artery in his head.

#URGENTE: Tragedia en la Copa Perú. Tras permanecer internado varios días en un hospital de Moyobamba, perdió la vida Helar Gonzales Altamirano, jugador del equipo Real Titan Nc. Esto después de chocar con el arquero de Defensor Nueva Cajamarca durante un partido por la Copa Perú pic.twitter.com/PTy3k0Nzvg — Noticias 360 Perú (@Noticias360Peru) April 9, 2025

I would like to thank everyone for their support with this terrible pain that we're experiencing.



Helar wanted to be a great footballer from a very young age and was always talking about going as far in the sport as he could.



I know his team are going to dedicate all their future achievements to him. I thought at first when I saw the clash that it was another player and didn’t initially connect that it was Helar.



I wanted to go on to the pitch to be nearer my son when I realised it was him but they wouldn't let me and I didn't see him until we got to hospital when he was already critical.

His brother Eliceo, who was still asking people to pray for Helar on Tuesday on social media, confirmed on Thursday he had lost his fight for life later the same day.Helar's dad Jose, who was in the stands watching when his son fell unconscious to the ground, fought back tears as he told a local TV station:Helar's funeral will take place on Friday.