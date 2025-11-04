Radnički coach Mladen Žižović dies after suffering heart attack during match

Heartbreaking Scenes on the Pitch

🇧🇦🇷🇸 | Sırbistan Süper Ligi ekibi Radnicki 1923'ün teknik direktörü Mladen Zizovic, deplasmanda oynanan Mladost Lucani maçı sırasında geçirdiği kalp krizi sonrası hayatını kaybetti.



44 yaşındaki teknik adam, maçın 22. dakikasında aniden yere yığıldı. Hastaneye kaldırılan… pic.twitter.com/slGoGJj1aw — Balkan Futbolu (@BalkanFutbolu) November 4, 2025

Tributes from the Football Community

The Football Association of Serbia has received with deep sorrow and disbelief the news of the sudden death of FK Radnički 1923 coach Mladen Žižović, who passed away during the Mozzart Bet Super League match between Mladost and Radnički 1923 in Lučani.



His untimely departure represents a tremendous loss for the entire football community. Rest in peace, Mladen. Your love for football and the legacy you left behind will remain with us forever.

With sadness, we received the news that Radnički's coach Mladen Žižović has suddenly passed away. Our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and club.

FK Crvena Zvezda expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mladen Žižović, as well as to the members of FK Radnički 1923. Rest in peace, Mladen.

A Career Dedicated to Football

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

Serbian football has been left in mourning after Radnički 1923 coach Mladen Žižović tragically died during a Serbian Super League match on Sunday evening.The 44-year-old Bosnian coach collapsed just 22 minutes into his side's clash with Mladost Lučani, after leading his players onto the pitch for what would be his third game in charge of the club.Medical staff rushed onto the field to provide emergency treatment before he was taken to hospital.The match initially resumed, but play was abandoned in the 40th minute after news reached the ground that Žižović had passed away.Footage from the match showed players collapsing in tears and embracing one another after learning of their boss' death.Coaches from both teams were visibly emotional, comforting each other as the devastating news spread through the stadium.Witnesses described a scene of "utter disbelief," with several players falling to the ground in shock as the referee called off the game.Žižović leaves behind three children, and tributes have poured in from across the football world in Bosnia and Serbia.In a statement, the Football Association of Serbia (FSS) said:Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade also paid their respects, writing:Red Star Belgrade (Crvena Zvezda) added:Born in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Žižović enjoyed a long playing career across the Balkans before turning to coaching.He was capped twice by his country and won both the Bosnian Premier League and Bosnian Cup during his time with Zrinjski Mostar and Radnik Bijeljina.Žižović later coached several clubs in Bosnia and Albania before taking over Radnički 1923 in October 2024.