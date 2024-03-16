16-year-old Chelsea wonderkid investigated after alleged strip club visit

Chelsea-bound teenager Kendry Páez could be in hot water after being filmed at a strip club in New York whilst on international duty with Ecuador.
The Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) are investigating the incident, which came to light following Ecuador's 2-0 loss to Italy in New Jersey on Sunday.
In the video, it appears that São Paulo defender Robert Arboleda, 32, showing a wad of dollar bills whist in the background a stripper is dancing in front of Páez, 16, and Al Sadd player Gonzalo Plata, 23.
This caused a stir because the minimum legal drinking age is 21 in the United States whilst minors under the age of 21 are also prohibited from entering nightclubs, regardless of the time of day.
The FEF later issued a statement condemning the behaviour of several of their players.
Given the facts of public knowledge, the FEF expresses the following: The official delegation had free time on Friday, March 22, from 2:00pm to 8:30pm, a schedule that was fully complied with.
Images of events contrary to the values and principles that we defend and promote as an institution have been disseminated, which will be reasons for analysis for future calls.
Páez, who will officially join Chelsea from Independiente del Valle in the summer of 2025 when he turns 18, became the youngest player ever to represent Ecuador last year.
He also holds the record for being the youngest South American player to score in a World Cup qualifier.
