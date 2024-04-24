Ex-Man Utd & Man City star rushed to hospital due to chest pains

Former Manchester United and Manchester City forward Carlos Tevez has been admitted to hospital in Buenos Aires after suffering chest pains.
The 40-year-old spent Tuesday night at a clinic in the Buenos Aires district of San Isidro after complaining about pain in his chest.
Tevez was due to undergo more tests on Wednesday at another nearby hospital.
Argentinian outfit Independiente, which Tevez manages, confirmed his hospital admission in an overnight statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Our coach, Carlos Tevez, went to the La Trinidad Hospital in San Isidro with chest pain.
They carried out the corresponding tests and they were satisfactory. Today he will continue with a series of tests scheduled in advance as part of a general check-up.
It's known that the retired striker has a history of high blood pressure and regularly undergoes medical checks.
Tevez played 201 times in the Premier League, scoring 84 times, across spells for West Ham United, United and City.
He won two Premier Leagues and the Champions League at Old Trafford before crossing the divide to the blue half at Manchester, where he won a further Premier League title.
From there he went to Juventus before returning to Argentina with Boca Juniors and retiring in 2021.
Tevez made his first steps into management with Rosario Central and has been in his role as coach of Independiente since 2023.
