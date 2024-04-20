Jamie Carragher likens Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs team

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side are in danger of being remembered in a similar vein to Mauricio Pochettino's exciting but trophy-less Tottenham Hotspur team.
Despite an impressive start to the season, Arsenal's hopes of ending the season with silverware have taken a huge hit after a nightmare week, both domestically and in Europe.
The Gunners relented top spot in the Premier League last weekend following a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa.
Three days later, they crashed out of the Champions League after being beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich.
Having faltered in the final stretch of the Premier League last season, Carragher believes comparisons may soon be made with their North London rivals Tottenham.
Writing in his latest column for The Telegraph, the ex-Liverpool defender has likened Arsenal to Spurs, who endured years of near misses under the tutelage of Pochettino.
In 2019, they reached the Champions League final where they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool at the Cívitas Metropolitano.
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are in danger of becoming Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs - a side to be admired for nearly being great.
It is damning with faint praise to say Arteta, just like Pochettino during his spell at Spurs, deserves more respect and credit for making Arsenal challengers than criticism in the event of falling short.
Recognition for doing such a good job will be no consolation if history judges Arteta's reign without a Premier League or Champions League on his CV.
Arteta took over at the club in 2019, notably winning the FA Cup in his first season in charge.
Since then, the Spaniard has done a excellent job, catapulting the Gunners to the top of the Premier League and came agonisingly close to winning his side's first league title in nearly 20 years.
