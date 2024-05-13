Arsenal players will all be supporting Tottenham vs Man City
|Photo: @Arsenal
The Gunners beat Manchester United 1-0 on Sunday and Mikel Arteta's men are a point clear of Manchester City with one match left to play.
Tottenham host Pep Guardiola's side in a crunch showdown on Tuesday night that could have a defining impact on the title race.
It means that the red half of North London will be relying on their fierce rivals to help them out by getting a result against the Premier League champions.
If Tottenham can somehow beat the Citizens, Arsenal will be in pole position to pip them to the post and win the Premier League for the first time in 20 years.
Arsenal will play their final game of the campaign at home to Everton next Sunday, with City kicking off at home to West Ham United at the same time.
Therefore for Arsenal players and fans, they might have to commit the biggest sin you can as a Gooner - cheering on Spurs.
That includes William Saliba, who revealed that he and his teammates will all be wearing white on Tuesday.
I think all the team will be Tottenham fans on Tuesday. Let's pray for Tuesday.
They [Tottenham] want to play in the Champions League next season, so I think they will try to win.
I know their fans don't want them to win against City, but they are good competitors so I think they will try their best to win against City.
Fresh from setting up Leandro Trossard's winner at Old Trafford, Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz told Sky Sports:
I'm going to [be the] biggest fan of Tottenham ever on Tuesday. We all are going to be!
