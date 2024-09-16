Alisha Lehmann complains about gender pay gap in football

Everyone would like to have the same salary.



I often speak to Douglas at home about this and tell him it's not fair. We do the same job, but he gets paid a hundred times more than me.

It's something that affects me because I'm a woman. Obviously, there's still a long way to go on the path we're on because there may never be equal pay.



There will have to be a very strong will to make a change in this direction.

Glam footballer Alisha Lehmann has been vocal about the significant salary gap between male and female footballers.Lehmann followed her boyfriend Douglas Luiz out of Aston Villa as the couple signed for Italian giants Juventus in the summer, becoming the first ever boyfriend and girlfriend transfer.However, despite being at the same club and doing the same job, Luiz's pay is much higher than that of Lehmann.Speaking to, the 25-year-old shared her grievance over the disparity of the pay scale of men and women footballers.Lehmann has stated that her earnings are a fraction of what her boyfriend makes, emphasising the unfairness of the current system.The gender pay gap in professional sports is a longstanding problem, not just limited to football.