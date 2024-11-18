David Ginola only joined Tottenham because he had to leave Newcastle

Photo: Getty Images

I didn't want to leave the club but when Kenny Dalglish took over from Kevin it was a shock and it just wasn't the same anymore.



I argued with Kenny and he didn't play me much after that. He tried to get rid of all the foreign players Kevin signed.



I was frustrated at the time and I said something in the newspapers that if things don't change, I will have to leave.



The following day we had a row. He told me I couldn't go to the newspapers and say these things. I said, "You treat me like I'm having an affair with your wife."



He said, "How dare you talk to me like that." I said, "At least I'm talking. You never look at me or talk to me."



He wasn't the guy to take us to the top, as it was proved. He didn't make the most of the players we had.

