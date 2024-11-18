David Ginola only joined Tottenham because he had to leave Newcastle
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
The Frenchman made a dazzling impact on Tyneside after joining Newcastle from Paris Saint-Germain for £2.5 million in 1995.
Whilst it was a memorable stint for Ginola in the North East, it was only a short one as he departed after just two seasons.
The move came about following Kevin Keegan's exit and Kenny Dalglish's appointment at St James' Park.
READ MORE: David Ginola came close to joining Barcelona instead of Newcastle in 1995
In a bombshell revelation in a new book on Newcastle's "Entertainers" team of the 1990s, Ginola explained:
I didn't want to leave the club but when Kenny Dalglish took over from Kevin it was a shock and it just wasn't the same anymore.Ginola joined Tottenham in 1997 for £2.5 million after Newcastle had finished second to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.
I argued with Kenny and he didn't play me much after that. He tried to get rid of all the foreign players Kevin signed.
I was frustrated at the time and I said something in the newspapers that if things don't change, I will have to leave.
The following day we had a row. He told me I couldn't go to the newspapers and say these things. I said, "You treat me like I'm having an affair with your wife."
He said, "How dare you talk to me like that." I said, "At least I'm talking. You never look at me or talk to me."
He wasn't the guy to take us to the top, as it was proved. He didn't make the most of the players we had.
The winger would go on to win the PFA Players' Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year in 1999, with Tottenham winning the League Cup that season.
Meanwhile, Dalglish was sacked after a winless start to the 1998/99 season.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Hugo Lloris slams Spurs chairman's 'second-best' mentality
- José Mourinho snubbed chance to sign Ollie Watkins for Tottenham
- How Tottenham almost missed out on Dele Alli signing in 2015
- Ex-Spurs director lifts lid on Sol Campbell's Arsenal move
- How young Harry Kane came close to being released by Tottenham
Post a Comment