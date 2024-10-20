How Tottenham almost missed out on Dele Alli signing in 2015

Photo: Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur director of football David Pleat has revealed that Dele Alli was almost passed up by the Premier League club in 2015.The talented midfielder was 18-years-old at the time, and plying his trade for League One side MK Dons.Having been impressed with Alli's performances, Pleat invited technical director Franco Baldini to watch the teenager in League One action.Spurs stalled on taking action, though, and nearly missed out on his talent, with the club having to be talked into a £5 million deal which has proved quite the bargain.Speaking in an interview with, Pleat recalled:It was an inspired move for the North London club, with Alli having since gone on to make 269 appearances for Spurs.Alli has also won the PFA Young Player of the Year Award twice since his move, in back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017.Whilst the now 28-year-old moved to Everton in 2022, Alli is now without a contract, though he continues to train with the Merseysiders as he seeks a return to football.