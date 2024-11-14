Garuda Soaring! How naturalised stars transforming Indonesian football

Photo: AFC

Indonesian football has been experiencing a resurgence in recent years, thanks in large part to the influence of coach Shin Tae-yong and their naturalised players.Indonesia, a nation with a fervent passion for football, has long dreamed of reaching the pinnacle of the sport.And coach Shin's appointment in 2019 marked a turning point for Indonesian football.A seasoned coach with a wealth of experience, the South Korean has brought a fresh perspective and tactical acumen to Indonesian football.Known for his disciplined approach and tactical insight, Shin has transformed the team's playing style, emphasising a modern, cohesive strategy that focuses on swift transitions, robust defense and dynamic offence.His focus on discipline, tactical awareness and a more aggressive playing style instilled a new belief within the squad.Under his guidance, the team has shown remarkable improvement, consistently competing at a higher level in regional and international competitions.They've risen significantly in the FIFA rankings, showcasing their growing competitiveness.This rise is fueled not only by tactical adjustments but also by a strategic integration of naturalised players with Indonesian heritage.The naturalisation of foreign-born players with Indonesian heritage has been a game-changer for Indonesian football.This strategic move has significantly elevated the national team's performance and sparked renewed interest in the sport across the nation.By welcoming these foreign-born players into the squad, Indonesia has gained a significant boost in experience and technical skill.These players, often from European leagues, not only strengthens the team technically but also instills a professional mindset in their local teammates.This influence is particularly evident in training sessions and match preparedness, where naturalised players often set the pace and raise standards.With coach Shin's guidance and the influx of talented naturalised players, the Garuda squad has the potential to be a strong contender in Asian football.Looking forward, Shin aims to take Indonesia to new heights, potentially qualifying for the World Cup and competing more fiercely in the Asian Cup.With talented naturalised players like Kevin Diks, Mees Hilgers, Maarten Paes, Thom Haye and Jay Idzes on the pitch, Indonesian football supporters have every reason to believe in a brighter football future.For Indonesian football, the best may still be yet to come and fans are ready to support their team every step of the way.