Robin van Persie rules out future Arsenal return in any capacity
|Photo: @scHeerenveen
Van Persie enjoyed remarkable success during his time with Arsenal, scoring 132 goals in 278 appearances across eight seasons from 2004 to 2012.
He played a crucial role in securing the FA Cup for the club in 2005, marking a memorable chapter in his career.
Despite his contributions to the club, his decision to join rivals Manchester United in 2012 altered his relationship with Arsenal fans.
Although it has been more than a decade, the infamous transfer remains a controversial topic among Arsenal supporters.
Van Persie finished his playing career in 2019 and entered his first managerial job this year, becoming head coach of Eredivisie side Heerenveen.
However, the 41-year-old does not believe he will ever get the chance to manage Arsenal.
Speaking in an interview with Sportcast, van Persie said:
I don't expect to work at Arsenal. I think that door is closed.Van Persie has taken charge of 13 games since being hired by Heerenveen in the summer. He has so far overseen five wins, two draws and six defeats.
Because of my switch to Manchester United, that is my assessment. You never know in football, but that is my assessment.
It is still sensitive for them, not for me. It is especially sensitive for the Arsenal fans.
I have learned that planning so far ahead makes no sense at all. I don't want that either. I mainly live in the here and now.
