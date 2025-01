Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opens up on traumatic robbery at his home in Barcelona

Photo: Getty Images

My eldest son came running and said to me, "Dad, some guys are in the house." I said, "Just hide."



They came in from outside, where my wife was smoking with my cousin and her boyfriend. They took him [the cousin's boyfriend] and came into the house. My wife was screaming. They had a gun.



At the same time, my sister-in-law was there with our little one. I said to her, too, "Just go. Try to hide somewhere." This is when I saw the guys. There were four or five, I think.



One had the gun and said to me, "Just go down." I said, "No, no, no. Tell me what you want." We talked and he said, "Sit down." I said, "No." This is when he started to punch me.



I wanted to fight, but one guy went down and took my kids and sister-in-law. At that point, I couldn't do anything. If you do something wrong, something can happen to them.



We went through the house and I gave them what they wanted, so we could be OK.

After that, the kids told me, "Papa, I don't want to go to school, I'm scared something is going to happen there." For a year my little one said, "I cannot sleep alone." It was a big struggle. You have it always in the mind.



I made a mistake not talking to anyone. If I had someone to talk to, a therapist or psychologist, maybe it could have helped. But I didn't want to do anything. To tell you the truth, I was lost.

I still have that house, but haven't gone back since. I think I'll start to rent it because my kids don't want to go to Barcelona. Their school organised a trip there - they said, "No chance I go."

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has spoken about the terrible armed robbery that he and his family endured at their house in Barcelona in 2022.The former Arsenal forward experienced one of the most traumatic episodes of his life whilst playing for six months at theIn August 2022, four men, carrying firearms and iron bars, entered Aubameyang's house in Castelldefels.He was at home with his wife, two sons, and other loved ones when the robbers broke in, and threatened them with a gun.In an interview with, the 35-year-old described his traumatic experience that resulted in him suffering a broken jaw.The criminals eventually left with jewelry, watches, and valuables, but the most damage was done to his family's psychological state.Despite more than two years passing since the event, Aubameyang and his family have not returned to their old house in Barcelona.Aubameyang played 24 matches with Barcelona and scored 13 goals during his short stint at the Catalan giants.A few days after the attack, the Gabonese ace sealed a move to Chelsea , but only stayed for a season.