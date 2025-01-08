Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opens up on traumatic robbery at his home in Barcelona
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
The former Arsenal forward experienced one of the most traumatic episodes of his life whilst playing for six months at the Blaugrana.
In August 2022, four men, carrying firearms and iron bars, entered Aubameyang's house in Castelldefels.
He was at home with his wife, two sons, and other loved ones when the robbers broke in, and threatened them with a gun.
READ MORE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opens up on Mikel Arteta fallout
In an interview with The Athletic, the 35-year-old described his traumatic experience that resulted in him suffering a broken jaw.
My eldest son came running and said to me, "Dad, some guys are in the house." I said, "Just hide."The criminals eventually left with jewelry, watches, and valuables, but the most damage was done to his family's psychological state.
They came in from outside, where my wife was smoking with my cousin and her boyfriend. They took him [the cousin's boyfriend] and came into the house. My wife was screaming. They had a gun.
At the same time, my sister-in-law was there with our little one. I said to her, too, "Just go. Try to hide somewhere." This is when I saw the guys. There were four or five, I think.
One had the gun and said to me, "Just go down." I said, "No, no, no. Tell me what you want." We talked and he said, "Sit down." I said, "No." This is when he started to punch me.
I wanted to fight, but one guy went down and took my kids and sister-in-law. At that point, I couldn't do anything. If you do something wrong, something can happen to them.
We went through the house and I gave them what they wanted, so we could be OK.
After that, the kids told me, "Papa, I don't want to go to school, I'm scared something is going to happen there." For a year my little one said, "I cannot sleep alone." It was a big struggle. You have it always in the mind.READ MORE: Newcastle star sends heartbreaking plea after house burgled for second time
I made a mistake not talking to anyone. If I had someone to talk to, a therapist or psychologist, maybe it could have helped. But I didn't want to do anything. To tell you the truth, I was lost.
Despite more than two years passing since the event, Aubameyang and his family have not returned to their old house in Barcelona.
I still have that house, but haven't gone back since. I think I'll start to rent it because my kids don't want to go to Barcelona. Their school organised a trip there - they said, "No chance I go."Aubameyang played 24 matches with Barcelona and scored 13 goals during his short stint at the Catalan giants.
A few days after the attack, the Gabonese ace sealed a move to Chelsea, but only stayed for a season.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Toby Alderweireld ended Belgium career due to panic attacks
- Romelu Lukaku names one match that left him 'crying every day'
- Eric Dier regrets he didn't do more to help 'special person' Dele Alli
- Ivan Toney 'fell out of love with football' during betting ban
- Burnley striker takes break from football over mental health
Post a Comment