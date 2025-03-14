Brentford captain feared over becoming addicted to sleeping pills
|Photo: Getty Images
The Denmark midfielder began taking sleeping tablets before away games after being prescribed them whilst at his former club Brøndby.
He started using them due to an anxiety about a lack of sleep hindering his performance on the pitch.
Speaking in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live ahead of World Sleep Day day on Friday, Nørgaard said:
I really clearly remember when it [first] happened.Nørgaard, who left Brondby for Fiorentina in 2018 before joining Brentford a year later, was overcome with emotion after watching Dele Alli's candid and tear-jerking interview two years ago.
It was before quite an important cup game in Denmark and the mind started going. I had a bad night's sleep and I brought those thoughts to the game and I was like, "What if I don't play well now because I've slept bad?"
That became my thinking pattern before the next game, "I need to sleep [well] before the game otherwise I'll be a disaster in the game." So that's why you have to break those patterns up.
READ MORE: Eric Dier regrets he didn't do more to help 'special person' Dele Alli
The former England and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder had spent six weeks in rehab because of mental health troubles and developing a sleeping pill addiction.
It was tough to watch but it was also touching and it was quite emotional for someone like me who struggled with it and could've maybe ended up being addicted to these sleeping tablets.Uniquely for a Premier League club, but unsurprising given their open-minded approach to football and wellbeing matters, Brentford have employed sleep coach Anna West since 2016.
I remember sending a text to our sleeping coach Anna to say thank you for the things we've been working on because this is a clear picture of how bad it can go.
It's a topic that has maybe been going a bit under the radar. I think now it's getting emphasised, not only in football but in general, how important it is.
That's one of the things I'm really happy about, having left it behind, and I'm happy that I'm not addicted to it now.
Because, I think, once you've finished your career it's something you could struggle with.
