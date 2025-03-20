Mesut Özil banned from return to Werder Bremen due to extremist tattoo
The Bundesliga side are hosting a farewell game for beloved former player Diego this Saturday.
Diego and Özil shared the pitch at Weserstadion during the 2008/09 season, and many had expected the former Germany international to feature in the event.
However, the ex-Real Madrid and Arsenal star will now be among the absentees from the club's planned celebrations.
Özil has been disowned due to his tattoo, which features symbols associated with the far-right Turkish nationalist movement known as the Grey Wolves.
Banned in France and Austria, the ultranationalist group have been linked with several high-profile crimes including the attempted assassination of Pope John Paul II in 1981.
This has caused backlash, and Bremen have come to an agreement with Diego not to include his Özil in his farewell game.
A spokesperson for the club said:
We have agreed with Diego not to invite Mesut due to his recent actions, which do not represent the club's values.UEFA recently took action against Turkish defender Merih Demiral at Euro 2024 for a goal celebration that was interpreted as a show of support for Grey Wolf.
The gesture saw Demiral raise the index and little finger of each hand above his head.
