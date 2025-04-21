Fenerbahçe's squad announcement gets adorable makeover by children
|Photo: @Fenerbahce
Ahead of Turkey's National Sovereignty and Children's Day, which is celebrated every year on April 23, the Istanbul-based club handed over their social media spotlight to young fans.
The club's squad announcement for Sunday's match against Kayserispor was not only presented by kids but also illustrated entirely with their drawings, adding a heartfelt and playful touch that melted fans' hearts.
The announcement, shared on the club's official X account, features a full lineup of Fenerbahçe stars drawn in crayon and coloured pencil, capturing the innocence and creativity of childhood whilst honouring one of Turkey's most meaningful national holidays.
Children's Day, originally established by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, is a deeply symbolic day in Turkey, celebrating not only the country's sovereignty but the future of its youth.
|Photo: @Fenerbahce
From Livaković to Mourinho - Through the Eyes of a Child
Each player - from Dominik Livaković to Fred, Allan Saint-Maximin, and even boss José Mourinho - was reimagined in wonderfully whimsical portraits by young artists.
Beneath each drawing, the children handwrote player names and jersey numbers, giving fans a nostalgic flashback to their own school days and early dreams of football.
The artwork was branded with Ülker ile XI (The XI with Ülker), a nod to the club's youth-focused sponsor, emphasising the message: football belongs to the children, too.
