Johan Cruyff honoured with new bronze statue at Ajax stadium
|Photo: ajax.nl
The timing was no coincidence as it reflects the legendary number 14 jersey that Cruyff famously wore and turned into a symbol of footballing genius.
The ceremony took place on what would have been Cruyff's 78th birthday, marking the occasion with emotion, pride, and reflection on the legacy of a man who forever changed the game.
The statue now stands prominently on the balcony of the Sky Club, above the Royal Box, inside the stadium named in his honour.
Unveiled by fellow Ajax legend Sjaak Swart, the sculpture captures Cruyff in his iconic pose - calm, visionary, and always one step ahead.
|Photos: ajax.nl
Speaking after the ceremony, a spokesperson from the Johan Cruyff ArenA said:
This bronze statue is more than just a monument. It is a lasting reminder of Johan Cruyff's vision, passion, and enormous contribution to football - both as a player and as a coach.The statue was the result of a close collaboration between Ajax, the Johan Cruyff ArenA, and Cruyff's family.
The artwork was created by acclaimed Amsterdam-based artist Street Art Frankey, known for his playful and thoughtful public pieces.
Why 14:14?
Cruyff's number 14 shirt is etched into football history. By unveiling the statue at 14:14, the organisers sent a powerful message - that Cruyff's influence on the beautiful game is timeless, and his spirit remains alive in every pass, every goal, and every young player inspired by his philosophy
