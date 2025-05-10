Claude Makélélé: John Terry changed penalty order in 2008 Champions League final
The Blues captain memorably slipped during his decisive spot-kick against Manchester United in Moscow, with his effort striking the post.
United went on to win the shootout 6–5, leaving Chelsea heartbroken and Terry in tears.
Now, in a new interview with The LineUp podcast by talkSPORT, Makélélé has revealed that Salomon Kalou was supposed to take that fifth penalty - not Terry.
We made a big mistake ahead of the penalties. We had an order which was agreed with the players and the manager, but it changed at the last minute.
It was supposed to be Salomon Kalou taking the last penalty but John [Terry] took the opportunity off him.
"The dressing room was like fire"
Makélélé then described the post-match dressing room as "a sad place to be" after Terry's miss and Nicolas Anelka's eventual failure in sudden death handed United the title.
The dressing room after the game was like fire. There was no happiness whatsoever - it was a sad place to be.
I was very angry when John missed missed the penalty because it was a chance that I knew a lot of the young players wouldn't get.
I'd won the Champions League before but, in this moment, John had to be the leader and do what was best for the team.
He didn't make sure we won the trophy, he tried to be a hero. If he knew this, he would have been a hero because he would have lifted the trophy.
Drogba's red card changed everything
Originally, the final penalty was meant to be taken by Didier Drogba, but the Ivorian was sent off in extra-time for slapping United's Nemanja Vidić, forcing a reshuffle in the order.
Terry stepped up, knowing a successful penalty would secure Chelsea's first ever Champions League title - but fate had other plans.
Despite Chelsea eventually lifting the trophy in 2012, with Drogba scoring the winning penalty, Terry's Moscow miss remains one of the most painful moments in the club's modern history.
