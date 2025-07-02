Ex-Chelsea wonderkid Charly Musonda retires aged 28 after injury-hit career

Photo: Getty Images

It's not easy but it's something I've been thinking about for a long time.



After reflecting on my experiences and who I am, I've realised I want to live with purpose to inspire and motivate others.

A Career That Never Took Off

Injuries Plagued His Time Away from Chelsea

The exit [from Chelsea] killed me. It killed me mentally. It was the worst thing.



I was obviously with the reserves at that time so the plan was to pick up with the reserves, get some training in and if there were a few games where I could fit in toward the back end of the season, that was the plan.



Then toward the back end of the season in the car park I ran into Thomas Tuchel, the manager. It was my first time meeting him.



He said, "I'm looking forward to seeing you back and I said, "Don't worry, I'll be back for pre-season." Because in my mind, it was always pre-season and I'd be back with the first team and we'd see from there.



So I came back for pre-season and that's where things got tricky. That was the end of my time at Chelsea.

Former Chelsea starlet Charly Musonda Jr has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 28, bringing an end to a career that once promised greatness but was ultimately derailed by persistent injuries.The Belgian playmaker, once touted as "the next Eden Hazard", shared the emotional news in a heartfelt interview on thepodcast.Musonda joined Chelsea from Anderlecht in 2012 for £2.1 million, then considered one of Europe's brightest young prospects.His dazzling technical ability drew comparisons to compatriot Eden Hazard, and he quickly rose through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge.But despite moments of brilliance, Musonda made just seven senior appearances for the Blues, scoring once in the League Cup, before a series of loan spells at Real Betis, Celtic, and Vitesse Arnhem failed to reignite his career.A serious knee problem saw him ruled out for over 18 months, and he never fully regained the rhythm needed at the elite level.After leaving Chelsea in 2022, Musonda had brief stints at Levante and Cypriot side Anorthosis, but never found a permanent home in the game.Without a club since 2023, his announcement draws a close to what was once a fairytale trajectory.