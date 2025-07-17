Zlatan Ibrahimović named EA Sports FC 26 cover star
|Photo: @EASPORTSFC
Ibrahimović's return marks a symbolic moment for the franchise.
Once embroiled in a public image rights dispute with EA, the former Sweden and AC Milan striker is now the face of the next chapter in the football gaming series.
The cover design is said to pay homage to a nostalgic photo of a young Ibrahimović in his childhood bedroom, featuring posters of his idol, Ronaldo Nazário.
When Is EA FC 26 Coming Out?
Based on EA's long-standing release pattern, EA Sports FC 26 is expected to launch on Friday, 26 September 2025, with early access available to Ultimate Edition pre-orders, likely a full week ahead of standard release.
Gameplay Features and Leaks
Some exciting rumours and changes for FC 26 include:
- Weekend League overhaul: Possible split into skill tiers with direct qualification via Division Rivals.
- Open-world social hub: Leaked images suggest training grounds, dressing rooms, houses, car ownership, and customisation stores may feature in a new social mode.
- Liga MX returns: The Mexican top division is reportedly back after losing its licence to eFootball.
Platform Availability & Nintendo Switch 2
EA Sports FC 26 is set to release on:
- PS5, PS4
- Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
- PC
- Nintendo Switch
- Nintendo Switch 2 (expected)
