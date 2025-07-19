Why Florian Wirtz chose Liverpool over Bayern Munich
|Photo: @LFC
Wirtz sealed a British-record £116 million move from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool last month, making him one of the most expensive signings in Premier League history.
'A Very Difficult Final Call'
The attacking midfielder had been heavily courted by Bayern, with club legends Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge personally involved in trying to secure the transfer.
However, the Wirtz family ultimately made the difficult call to reject Bayern's approach - a decision his father and agent, Hans-Joachim, described as "emotionally very difficult."
Speaking to Der Spiegel, Hans-Joachim said:
The situation with Bayern was difficult because Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge made incredible efforts and also clearly analysed the sporting possibilities.Hoeneß, a long-time admirer of Wirtz, had remained in regular contact with the family over the years.
I have the greatest respect for Uli Hoeneß and his lifetime achievements. After Florian's cruciate ligament tear in 2022, he selflessly helped us quickly get an appointment for the surgery in Innsbruck.
We are still grateful to him for that. That's why the final phone call with Uli Hoeneß was very difficult for me.
According to Hans-Joachim, the Bayern legend remained calm and respectful throughout negotiations, but understandably disappointed when the move fell through.
We had spoken several times beforehand, so he was as objective and fair as I'd ever known him.Why Liverpool?
But of course, he couldn't hide his disappointment. After all, he had personally worked hard to secure this transfer.
Whilst he didn't go into detail about Liverpool's pitch, Hans-Joachim has shed light on how Reds boss Arsne Slot played a pivotal role in sealing the deal.
Arne Slot presented his playing philosophy, the team tactics in possession and pressing, and how Florian can develop his strengths in these areas.Liverpool now have one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in world football, with Wirtz expected to take on a key role in the club's evolving squad.
This made a decisive impression on Florian.
