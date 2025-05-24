Jürgen Klopp slams Liverpool fans for booing departing Trent Alexander-Arnold
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
The 26-year-old defender, who has been a one-club man since childhood, is set to leave Liverpool this summer on a free transfer to join Real Madrid.
Speaking as a guest at the LFC Foundation's Gala Ball on Friday, Klopp did not hold back in condemning the reaction from supporters when Alexander-Arnold came on as a substitute.
I watched the game when he came on and I heard the booing.Klopp emphasised the importance of acknowledging the full career of Alexander-Arnold, who has given 20 years to the club and their badge.
I am old so I thought it might be my hearing, so I switched up the volume and the booing again. I needed another 10 seconds to realise and I switched the TV off.
I honestly couldn't have been more disappointed in this moment. This is not us, 100 percent not us.Klopp's words echoed those of current Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who also criticised the booing and called for Alexander-Arnold to receive a proper farewell at Anfield during the final home game of the season against Crystal Palace.
Every day he gave absolutely everything for this badge. Now he decided after 20 years he decided he wanted to go somewhere else.
If somebody should be angry about this it's the owners but they are not.
I was surprised because it is not how we react as Liverpool fans. We shouldn't react this way with anyone. We always appreciate the people who came here, even if it was for six months.
Imagine someone who gave his all for 20 years. It shouldn't be like this and I hope it will change, because he deserves a farewell.
Alexander-Arnold's Move to Real Madrid
The defender is expected to complete a free transfer to Madrid this summer, with sources suggesting the Spanish giants want him to join in time for the Club World Cup.
Alexander-Arnold's departure marks the end of an era for Liverpool, where he has developed into one of the world's best right-backs, winning multiple trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Mainz parade float mocks Jürgen Klopp over Red Bull move
- Michael Owen sends warning to Trent Alexander-Arnold over Real Madrid move
- Agent: Jürgen Klopp thought about replacing Mo Salah with Antony
- Gareth Southgate makes bizarre admission about Trent Alexander-Arnold's midfield role
- 'I told Jürgen Klopp to play Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield'
Post a Comment