Michael Owen sends warning to Trent Alexander-Arnold over Real Madrid move
Table of Contents
|Photo: @TrentAA
Alexander-Arnold's future at Liverpool is the subject intense transfer speculation as the England international is into the final year of his contract at Anfield.
The 26-year-old is free to talk to foreign clubs from January 1, with his deal expiring in June and no confirmation from the club that a new contract has been agreed with one of their star men.
A free transfer to Madrid has been speculated on, with Los Blancos believed to have already been in touch with Alexander-Arnold about a move to the Bernabéu.
READ MORE: Gareth Southgate makes bizarre admission about Trent Alexander-Arnold's midfield role
However, former England and Liverpool forward Michael Owen has now warned Alexander-Arnold about what that move could do to the right-back's reputation in his hometown, based on his own experiences of the same move.
The 44-year-old knows all about swapping Liverpool for Madrid, having made the switch to the Spanish capital in 2004 after coming through the ranks at Merseyside.
Despite his accomplishments at Liverpool, the move to Madrid and subsequent spell at Manchester United led to widespread resentment among the Liverpool faithful.
Speaking to The Telegraph, Owen, who scored 158 goals in 297 appearances for the Reds, said:
The Trent situation is an interesting one. Trent has done everything for Liverpool. He adores Liverpool.
If he goes, no one should begrudge him a different experience in his life and career. Whatever happens he should be regarded as a hero.
Sadly, it does affect the way people view you. It will tarnish him in some eyes even though it shouldn't.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Mohamed Salah: Everybody will leave one day
- Germany star likens Real Madrid to Donald Trump over Ballon d'Or fiasco
- Jürgen Klopp lays into 'brutal' Sergio Ramos - six years on from Mo Salah injury
- 'I told Jürgen Klopp to play Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield'
- Michael Owen 'couldn't wait to retire' towards end of career
Post a Comment