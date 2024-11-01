Germany star likens Real Madrid to Donald Trump over Ballon d'Or fiasco
In the lead-up to the award ceremony last Monday, Vinícius was the clear favourite for the winner of football's most iconic individual prize.
But in a twist of fate, Manchester City midfielder Rodri pipped the Brazilian star to the award, leading to a furious reaction at the Bernabéu.
The Spanish giants were left angered by the decision, so much so that no one from the club appeared at the ceremony.
This meant they were not present to collect their gong for Club of the Year, whilst Carlo Ancelotti also failed to pick up his Men's Manager of the Year award.
A statement from Los Merengues to AFP read:
If the award criteria doesn't give it to Vinícius as the winner, then those same criteria should point to [Dani] Carvajal as the winner.
Since that wasn't the case, it is obvious that the Ballon d'Or and UEFA do not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid is not where they are not respected.
And Hummels, now plays for Serie A side AS Roma, called out Real for their behaviour on his podcast Alles ist Schwer.
The former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich star compared Madrid's reaction to that of Donald Trump after losing the US presidential election.
The phrase "lack of respect" when you haven't won an election has a bit of a Trump-like quality.
Unfortunately, it's disrespectful to the others. That's the bad thing!
There's no question that someone from Real would have deserved it too. But there are other amazing players too. They're all so good. And then not to give them the credit is really mean.
