Jürgen Klopp lays into 'brutal' Sergio Ramos - six years on from Mo Salah injury

Photo: Reuters

If you see him again and you're not from Real Madrid, you think he's ruthless and brutal.



If you put together all of Ramos' actions, and I've watched football since I was five years old, you'll see that a lot of things happen with Ramos.



I think in a situation like Ramos with Salah someone needs to judge it better. With VAR it is a situation that you have to look at again... I don't think Mo would have always gotten hurt in that situation. This time he was unlucky.



I don't know if it will be something that we will see again - elbowing the goalkeeper, knocking down an opponent like a wrestler in the center of the field and then winning the game.

Is Mr Sergio Ramos really a good guy? He is not my favorite player.



The action was brutal. Of course, he can't know it's going to hurt his shoulder, but we all know he accepted it very happily.



I could never understand that mentality, I never had players like that and, when I was, I made sure they left.

Ex- Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has taken aim at Sergio Ramos whilst reflecting on his challenge on Mohamed Salah during the 2018 Champion League final.The pair have a history of conflict, stemming from an incident during the 2018 Champions League final, where a tackle from the Real Madrid defender early in the match injured Salah.The Egyptian was in the midst of a record-breaking year with Liverpool but was forced from the field with a shoulder injury after the collision.Many saw Ramos' actions as cynical as he used his weight to drop Salah to the ground, which forced Liverpool's marksman off the pitch, curtailing their main attacking threat.Madrid went on to win the final in Kyiv 3-1 - winning their third Champions League on the bounce.Speaking onpodcast with Madrid legend Toni Kroos, Klopp himself has seemingly not forgiven the Spaniard.Ramos later revealed that he received death threats following his antics in the Champions League final.