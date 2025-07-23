Forest Green Rovers launch world's first fully VEGAN football kit

Photo: fgr.co.uk

We like to push the boundaries on sustainability issues, including what our shirts are made from because the materials we use to make things really matters.



We've created the world's first fully certified vegan football kit, by making sure the dyes we use, which are an often overlooked ingredient, are plant-based.

A Kit That's Vegan and Recyclable

Photo: fgr.co.uk

This is exactly what Reflo was built for - pushing what's possible for sustainable performancewear.



Partnering with Forest Green Rovers to create the world's first fully vegan shirt, made from recycled materials with the ability to be recycled at end of life. It's a milestone moment for us.



FGR have led the way in showing football can be a force for good, and we're proud to help them take another step forward with a shirt that looks amazing, performs at the highest level and helps keep kit out of landfill for good.

Tickets on Prescription: Football to Tackle Depression

Football clubs are in the centre of our communities and it's a way of getting people who perhaps are a bit socially isolated back into the community and back chatting to people.



It's a different way of treating mental illness that doesn't involve tablets.

Club's Vision: From National League to Championship

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

Eco trailblazers Forest Green Rovers have once again pushed the boundaries of sustainability by launching the world's first fully certified vegan football kit.The bold new home and away kits for the 2025/26 season feature vibrant green and pink leopard print designs, and are crafted entirely from recycled materials.Chairman Dale Vince hailed the strip as another game-changing step in football's green revolution.Forest Green, long hailed as the greenest football club in the world, previously experimented with kits made from bamboo and coffee grounds.But this latest creation, certified by The Vegan Society, marks a global first.Reflo, the sustainable kit manufacturer, ensures the shirts can be recycled back into future products, reducing waste and extending the life cycle of football apparel.Rory MacFadyen, co-founder of Reflo - which is part-owned by England captain Harry Kane - said:The club also committed to wearing the same home kit for two seasons, helping reduce manufacturing demands and easing financial pressure on fans.In another pioneering move, FGR have teamed up with Stroud MP Dr Simon Opher to launch a "tickets on prescription" initiative aimed at combating mild to moderate depression and social isolation.Eligible patients in Gloucestershire can now be prescribed match tickets as an alternative to antidepressants - promoting community, connection and conversation through football.Dr Opher - who has previously prescribed comedy and gardening - said:After falling short in the play-offs, Forest Green will again compete in the National League in 2025/26.New manager Robbie Savage is targeting a swift return to the EFL, aligning with the three stars stitched into the shirt's neckline - symbolising the club's ambition to reach the Championship.