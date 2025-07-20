img
Javier Hernández sparks outrage with sexist Instagram rant

Table of Contents
Photo: Getty Images
Ex-Manchester United and Mexico star Javier Hernández is facing widespread backlash after sharing a video in which he claimed that women are "eradicating masculinity" and should focus on "cleaning," and "maintaining the home."

The 37-year-old, known globally as Chicharito, made the remarks in a video posted to his 6.1 million Instagram followers.

His comments, described by many as sexist and regressive, have sparked a strong reaction across social media and mainstream outlets.
Women, you are failing. You are eradicating masculinity by making society hypersensitive.

Embrace your feminine energy: nurturing, caring, receiving, multiplying, cleaning, maintaining the home, which is the most precious place for us men.

Do not be afraid to be women, to allow yourselves to be led by a man who only wants to see you happy, because we do not know heaven without you.
In the same video, Hernández criticised men too, blaming them for lacking commitment and failing to uphold strong values.
Men, we are failing in the lack of commitment, putting our partners last, not keeping our word, and not prioritising habits to become admirable.

But you women must learn to honour masculinity.
Uproard Caused by the Remarks

The comments have drawn criticism from fans, journalists, and public figures across football and beyond.

Many have labelled his views sexist, outdated, and dangerously tone-deaf, particularly in a sporting landscape pushing for greater equality and representation.

On Thursday, he also posted:
So, you want a man who provides, but for you, cleaning is patriarchal oppression? Interesting.
Hernández's rant comes years after a very public divorce from his ex-wife Sarah Kohan, with whom he shares two children.

From Premier League Star to Instagram Controversy

Hernández played for United from 2010 to 2015, winning two Premier League titles and scoring over 50 goals for the club.

After spells with Real Madrid, West Ham United, Sevilla, and LA Galaxy, he returned to Mexico in 2023 to join boyhood side Chivas Guadalajara.

Despite a career filled with accolades - including becoming Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer - the striker is now attracting attention for all the wrong reasons.

