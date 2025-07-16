Jhon Durán in hot water after no-show at Fenerbahçe pre-season camp
Durán, who only joined Saudi side Al-Nassr from Aston Villa in January for a reported £71 million, was loaned to Fenerbahçe earlier this month.
But the Colombian forward has already angered Fenerbahçe boss José Mourinho before kicking a ball for the Turkish club.
"It's Disrespectful," Says Mourinho
Speaking at a press conference, Mourinho didn't mince his words when addressing Durán's absence.
It's disrespectful. There are clear rules here, and anyone who doesn't follow them will face consequences.The Portuguese manager, known for his no-nonsense approach, has taken swift action in his new role at Fenerbahçe, aiming to instil discipline and structure as he chases his first silverware with the club.
We'll talk to him when he shows up - if he does.
Fenerbahçe finished second in the 2024/25 Süper Lig, narrowly missing out on the title to fierce rivals Galatasaray.
Temperament Troubles Resurface
Durán's no-show raises further questions about his attitude - an issue that has followed him throughout his short but eventful career.
In December 2024, he was handed a three-match ban and fined £15,000 by the FA for his reaction after being sent off during Villa's 3–0 loss to Newcastle United on Boxing Day.
The forward was charged with improper conduct after confronting officials and reacting angrily to a challenge involving Fabian Schär.
Mourinho's Summer Reinforcements
Whilst the Durán situation has cast a shadow, Mourinho has been busy reshaping his squad ahead of the new season.
Fenerbahçe have already secured:
- Archie Brown, the 22-year-old English defender from Gent
- Sofyan Amrabat, now permanently signed after his loan spell from Manchester United
- Goalkeeper Tarik Çetin brought in on a free transfer from Çaykur Rizespor
