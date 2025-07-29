João Félix's baffling decline: From Golden Boy to Saudi Arabia at 25
At just 25, João Félix has completed his move to the Saudi Pro League, marking a dramatic turn in a career once destined for greatness.
At 19, Félix was the most exciting footballer Portugal had produced since Ronaldo.
He lit up Europe with Benfica, winning the Primeira Liga title, and earning the prestigious Golden Boy award.
A blockbuster transfer to Atlético Madrid - the fourth-most expensive in football history - was meant to be the launchpad for a glittering career at the top of the European game.
Instead, six years on, he arrives in Riyadh not as a global superstar, but as a cautionary tale - having underwhelmed at some of the biggest clubs in Spain, England and Italy.
From Lisbon's Starlet to Madrid's Misfit
Félix's six-month explosion at Benfica in 2018/19 was electric with 20 goals in 43 games, Europa League hat-trick heroics, and title glory.
But after his record-breaking move to Diego Simeone's side, things never truly clicked.
Simeone's rigid, defensive system clashed with Félix’s flair and free expression.
Though he contributed during their 2020/21 La Liga title win, his role was limited.
His inconsistency, coupled with a perceived lack of defensive effort, became a recurring theme.
Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague said:
On one occasion earlier on in his time at Atlético, Simeone got really mad at him during a game, asked him to do certain things and you could see how João Félix was ignoring him.Big Names, Small Returns
He basically ended up doing nothing like the stuff Simeone was asking him to do.
Loan moves to Chelsea, Barcelona, and AC Milan followed, but none provided a permanent home.
At Stamford Bridge, he showed glimpses of brilliance, but discipline issues and inconsistency haunted him.
Barça offered a childhood dream but not a long-term deal, meanwhile in Milan, his performances were underwhelming.
Even a permanent €52 million move to Chelsea last year was more about accounting than ambition - and led nowhere. He was soon loaned out again.
Because of the potential he had there's always the hope things will change but, to be honest, all the clubs he's been at recently come out with the same conclusion - he's not a modern forward in terms of work-rate.The Saudi Switch
He doesn't want to change what he offers to football and that takes you to a limit.
Back in Portugal, some hoped for a fairytale return to Benfica.
Félix himself hinted at it, but a move never materialised.
Instead, he follows the money to join Al-Nassr, where he will reunite with Ronaldo and former Benfica coach Jorge Jesus.
For many, it marks a quiet surrender of his potential - a player still in his mid-20s stepping out of the elite spotlight.
A Talent Unfulfilled
Despite his immense talent and technical gifts, Félix has become a cautionary tale.
The modern game demands more than flashes of brilliance as it requires work ethic, tactical discipline, and resilience.
He leaves European football not as a legend or even an established star - but as a question mark.
