Pedro Rodríguez shuts down trolls over son's birthday outfit

Updated: 0 min read
Photo: Getty Images
Former Barcelona and Chelsea winger Pedro Rodríguez has been praised for his parenting after facing online abuse for sharing photos from his son Marc's birthday celebration.

The 37-year-old Lazio star posted the celebratory photos on Instagram, taken during a family day out at Siam Park in his native Tenerife.

The post featured Pedro, his ex-wife Carolina Martin, and their children Bryan, Kyle, and Marc, with a joyful Marc dressed in a tiara and pink dress, celebrating with a Lilo & Stitch themed cake.


Social Media Turns Toxic

Sadly, what should have been a wholesome family moment was quickly tainted by mockery and hate-filled comments.

Trolls took aim at Marc's outfit, with offensive remarks such as "Girl or boy??" and "There's still time to save your son."

In response to the wave of abuse, Pedro was forced to disable comments on the post to protect his family from further harm.

Amid the negativity, many supporters came to Pedro and Marc's defence, applauding the former Spain international for his unwavering love and acceptance as a parent.

The moment sparked a broader conversation around parenting, gender expression, and online toxicity, with Pedro hailed as a positive example of modern fatherhood.

