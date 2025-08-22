Cole Palmer faces trademark battle with French vineyard over 'cold' celebration
|Photo: AP
The 22-year-old forward, who has enjoyed a rapid rise at Stamford Bridge and with England, applied earlier this year to trademark both his "Cold Palmer" nickname and his signature goal celebration, where he crosses his arms in a shivering motion.
Palmer hoped to use the branding across a wide range of products, including clothing, toiletries and alcoholic drinks, with his application listing "wines, spirits, liqueurs and pre-mixed beverages" among the categories.
Trademark Clash With Château Palmer
That final detail caught the attention of Château Palmer, a Bordeaux vineyard with more than two centuries of history.
The vineyard, founded in 1814 by British Army officer Charles Palmer, produces highly regarded wines that can sell for up to £750 a bottle.
Concerned about potential brand confusion, the French winemakers filed an objection to Palmer's application.
The matter will now be decided by the UK's Intellectual Property Office (IPO), where lawyers for both sides will present their case.
Palmer on His Celebration
Palmer first performed the "Cold" celebration during a match against Luton Town in December 2023, explaining it was a tribute to his former Manchester City academy teammate Morgan Rogers.
He explained the origins of his celebration during an interview with The Telegraph in 2024.
It symbolises joy, passion and hard determination for the game plus it's funny as it works well with my name.What Happens Next
Everyone knows it's my celebration. Lots of people might have done it, but everybody knows it is my celebration.
The case highlights the growing trend of footballers attempting to protect their personal branding.
Should Palmer's application be upheld, he would secure exclusive commercial rights to "Cold Palmer" in connection with the goods listed.
If Château Palmer succeed, however, the England star may be forced to rework or narrow the scope of his trademark plans.
For now, the legal battle between one of football's brightest young stars and one of France's historic vineyards adds another twist to the off-pitch story of Palmer's rapid rise.
