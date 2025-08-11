Eden Hazard admits he supported Arsenal growing up
The retired winger, now 34, made the surprising admission in a recent interview with streamer Zack Nani, where he explained that his boyhood football idol was Thierry Henry.
I knew Chelsea because of [Didier] Drogba and all that. You know, [Nicolas] Anelka and all, those are the people I liked.From Arsenal Fan to Chelsea Hero
But it wasn't the club of my dreams. I'm telling you now, people know it.
I was a Real Madrid fan and a Thierry Henry fan. So I originally liked Arsenal. I grew up with the Gunners.
Despite his early admiration for the Gunners, Hazard made a name for himself tormenting Arsenal during his seven years at Stamford Bridge.
His finest moment came in his final game for Chelsea in the 2019 Europa League final, where he scored twice and assisted another in a 4-1 demolition of Arsenal in Baku.
In fact, no club suffered more against Hazard as the Belgian scored seven goals against Arsenal, more than he managed against any other team in his career.
The Chelsea Years
Joining Chelsea from Lille in 2012, Hazard went on to make 352 appearances, scoring 110 goals and winning six major trophies, including two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, and an FA Cup.
His flair, dribbling, and knack for big-game performances cemented his status as a Stamford Bridge icon - even if his childhood loyalties lay across London.
Move to Real Madrid and Retirement
Hazard's dream switch to Madrid in 2019 - worth £130 million - failed to live up to expectations.
Persistent injuries limited him to just 76 appearances, seven goals, and 12 assists over four seasons.
He announced his retirement from professional football in 2023.
