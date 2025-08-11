img
Home arsenal chelsea eden hazard news premier league rivalry todayilearned

Eden Hazard admits he supported Arsenal growing up

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
Eden Hazard admits he supported Arsenal growing up
Photo: Getty Images
Eden Hazard may be regarded as one of Chelsea's greatest ever players, but the Belgian winger has revealed he actually grew up supporting Arsenal - one of the club's fiercest rivals.

The retired winger, now 34, made the surprising admission in a recent interview with streamer Zack Nani, where he explained that his boyhood football idol was Thierry Henry.
I knew Chelsea because of [Didier] Drogba and all that. You know, [Nicolas] Anelka and all, those are the people I liked.

But it wasn't the club of my dreams. I'm telling you now, people know it.

I was a Real Madrid fan and a Thierry Henry fan. So I originally liked Arsenal. I grew up with the Gunners.
From Arsenal Fan to Chelsea Hero

Despite his early admiration for the Gunners, Hazard made a name for himself tormenting Arsenal during his seven years at Stamford Bridge.

His finest moment came in his final game for Chelsea in the 2019 Europa League final, where he scored twice and assisted another in a 4-1 demolition of Arsenal in Baku.

In fact, no club suffered more against Hazard as the Belgian scored seven goals against Arsenal, more than he managed against any other team in his career.

The Chelsea Years

Joining Chelsea from Lille in 2012, Hazard went on to make 352 appearances, scoring 110 goals and winning six major trophies, including two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, and an FA Cup.

His flair, dribbling, and knack for big-game performances cemented his status as a Stamford Bridge icon - even if his childhood loyalties lay across London.

Move to Real Madrid and Retirement

Hazard's dream switch to Madrid in 2019 - worth £130 million - failed to live up to expectations.

Persistent injuries limited him to just 76 appearances, seven goals, and 12 assists over four seasons.

He announced his retirement from professional football in 2023.

Get new posts by email:
For any enquiries, please contact us here.

Post a Comment