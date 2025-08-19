Lassana Diarra seeks €65m compensation from FIFA after EU court victory
|Photo: Getty Images
The ex-Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid midfielder, now 40, endured a career-disrupting battle with world football's governing body after falling out with Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow a decade ago.
The dispute escalated all the way to the European Court of Justice (ECJ), which ruled last October that elements of FIFA's transfer regulations breached EU labour and competition law.
The Fallout with Lokomotiv Moscow
Diarra's troubles began in 2014 when he clashed with then-Lokomotiv coach Leonid Kuchuk, who sought to slash his salary.
The Frenchman refused to train, went on strike, and saw his contract terminated.
FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) subsequently sided with Lokomotiv, ordering Diarra to pay €10 million in compensation whilst also imposing a 15-month playing ban.
This left him sidelined for the 2014/15 season and blocked a potential move to Belgian club Sporting Charleroi, who withdrew their offer due to fears of contravening FIFA's transfer rules.
A Landmark European Court Ruling
In October 2024, the ECJ sided with Diarra, declaring that FIFA's transfer regulations unlawfully hindered players' right to free movement under EU law.
This ruling not only vindicated Diarra but also opened the door for broader challenges against FIFA's regulatory framework.
The €65 Million Claim
After failed settlement talks, Diarra's legal team, Dupont Hissel, confirmed he is now suing FIFA and the RBFA for €65 million gross in damages, citing financial and career losses.
In a statement released by FIFPRO, the global players' union backing his claim, Diarra said:
I am doing this for myself. And if I have been able to hold out against the FIFA steamroller, it is because I had a good career.What This Means for Football
But I have also done it for all the up and coming, lesser known players who do not have the financial and psychological means to challenge FIFA before real judges.
The ruling is considered a game-changer for players' rights, classifying professional footballers as workers fully entitled to EU labour protections.
It could also trigger wider legal actions, with Diarra's lawyers currently preparing a class action lawsuit involving over 100,000 players spanning two decades.
FIFA, meanwhile, has declined to comment on "ongoing legal matters" but said it was working to amend its regulations in line with the ECJ's ruling.
