Ex-Timbers goalkeeper wins $20m lawsuit against team doctor

Photo: AP

This has been something I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy, not that I have too many of those.



It's been a lot of physical pain. It's been a lot of emotional pain, and those have come in different stages. You have surgeries, you feel better, then you have other surgeries.



I would say that this has been something that's quite consumed my life for the last six and a half years since that initial surgery.



I left the training field one day, not knowing that that would be the last time I would ever be a professional soccer player.

Former Portland Timbers goalkeeper Jake Gleeson has been awarded more than $20 million after a five-year legal battle over allegations of medical negligence.The lawsuit stemmed from complications arising from surgeries he underwent back in 2018 to address stress fractures in his shin.The 34-year-old underwent surgery but he developed an infection in the weeks that followed. It was alleged that the plates inserted into Gleeson's legs hadn't been properly sterilised.Gleeson was forced to undergo 14 total surgeries, and his career was ultimately ended due to these complications.The former New Zealand international then filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against team doctor, Dr. Richard H. Edelson.Gleeson's lawsuit alleged that Dr. Edelson, a Timbers team physician, was negligent in the surgical procedure.And a Multnomah County jury ruled in favour of Gleeson in his lawsuit against Dr. Edelson on Friday.Gleeson sued Edelson for $25 million in past medical costs, future medical costs, lost wages, future impaired wages, and pain and suffering, and was awarded over $20.6 million by the jury.Speaking in a Zoom call after the verdict, Gleeson said:Gleeson made 67 appearances in all competitions for the Timbers and helped the club to an MLS Cup title in 2015.