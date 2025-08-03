Man Utd megastore bans fans from printing Cantona, Beckham, and Ronaldo on shirts
|Photo: Getty Images/Times
With the new Premier League season just around the corner, supporters have been rushing to grab the club's 2025/26 home and away kits, only to be met with a surprise at the Old Trafford megastore.
Took my son for his new shirt the other day. Had no idea the club weren’t allowed to print Cantona, Beckham or Ronaldo on shirts pic.twitter.com/URoMTgymQr— Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) July 24, 2025
The club have since clarified that the image rights for all three iconic No 7s are independently owned, which legally prevents United from printing their names on shirts sold through the club shop.
Not a New Policy, But News to Many
Whilst the rule has actually been in place for several years, many fans were unaware of the restriction until it gained traction on social media this week.
A United spokesperson told The Sun:
The players own the rights to their names, so it's not something the club can override.Legends of the No 7 Shirt
Cantona, Beckham and Ronaldo remain among United's most iconic players, all wearing the legendary No 7 shirt and playing key roles in some of the club's greatest ever teams under Sir Alex Ferguson.
- Cantona helped inspire United's 1990s dominance
- Beckham lifted six Premier League titles before his move to Real Madrid
- Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or in 2008 and returned for a brief second spell in 2021
Want the New United Kit?
Supporters can still get the 2025/26 United home and away shirts with current stars' names like Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo, or Kobbie Mainoo printed.
