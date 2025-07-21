Man Utd 2025/26 away kit: Snowflake-inspired design, colours & features
|Photo: manutd.com
Released on 16 July 2025, the kit draws heavy inspiration from the iconic 1990-92 "snowflake" design, while also offering a fresh twist for the modern era.
This year's away shirt features a white, plum, and soft lilac base - accented with metallic trims and a subtle "snowflake M" pattern woven throughout the fabric.
The standout aesthetic is complemented by a sleek overlapping V-neck collar and a notable omission: the full club crest has been replaced by the devil emblem, giving the shirt a more minimalist, stylised look.
Throwback Meets Modern Style
Fans with long memories will instantly spot the callback to the early '90s "snowflake" away kit, worn by legends like Bryan Robson and Ryan Giggs.
It's not the first time adidas has tapped into this classic design as the pattern also featured in the 2015/16 third kit and the 2017/18 away kit.
However, the 2025/26 version updates the theme with a contemporary edge, integrating the snowflake shape into an M-shaped motif, giving a subtle nod to the club while remaining visually sharp.
Full Kit Details
- Shirt Colours: White base with lilac and plum snowflake detailing
- Collar: Overlapping V-neck
- Badge: Devil emblem only (no full club crest)
- Shorts: Dark plum, matching the shirt logos
- Socks: Yet to be officially revealed
The new away kit is priced in line with this season's home release:
- £85 for the replica adult shirt
- £120 for the authentic short-sleeved version
The new away kit is now available in the club store and via authorised retailers.
