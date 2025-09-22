Christian Eriksen: Defibrillator 'just part of me now'
The 33-year-old collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland in Copenhagen, where he required life-saving resuscitation on the pitch.
He was later fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) to monitor and correct his heart rhythm.
Since then, Eriksen has enjoyed a remarkable return to professional football, first with Brentford, then Manchester United, and now with Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg, who unveiled him on Friday.
"It's Just Part of Me Now"
Speaking at his official presentation, Eriksen revealed that his only reminder of the device comes when he travels.
I only have to go past the scanner and undergo a separate check. That's all. There are no restrictions. Nothing.The Danish midfielder stressed he does not want to be defined by his past health scare, adding that he prefers to be recognised purely for his football.
I have never felt anything since then. It is just a part of me now - nothing strange or sad.
[I'm happy to] be seen as a footballer again, and not as the guy who had this moment at Parken [Stadium].
I will only talk in detail about it after my career - it is something very personal.
