Christian Eriksen: Defibrillator 'just part of me now'

"It's Just Part of Me Now"

I only have to go past the scanner and undergo a separate check. That's all. There are no restrictions. Nothing.



I have never felt anything since then. It is just a part of me now - nothing strange or sad.

[I'm happy to] be seen as a footballer again, and not as the guy who had this moment at Parken [Stadium].



I will only talk in detail about it after my career - it is something very personal.

