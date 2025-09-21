Claudia Rizzo, 23, becomes youngest-ever president of Italian Serie C club Ternana

Photo: Terni Life

'A Responsibility and an Honour'

I have always been a big fan of Ternana. During the negotiations, it was suggested to me that I take on the position of president.



It is a great responsibility, but also a great opportunity. With experienced collaborators, I feel much more confident and I am convinced that the club will move forward.

Not the Youngest in Italian Football History

A New Chapter for Ternana

This is a choice of love, vision and responsibility. Terni deserves a club with ambition, rooted in the city but looking to the future.



Judge us by our actions, by how we treat the shirt, and by the respect we show to the history of this club.



The goal is simple: to honour the Rossoverdi colours every single day.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

Italian Serie C side Ternana Calcio have entered a new era after the club were officially taken over by the Rizzo family, with 23-year-old Claudia Rizzo appointed as president.The move makes Claudia the first female president in Ternana's history, marking a landmark moment for theThe daughter of businessman Gianluigi Rizzo, Claudia is stepping into a position of major responsibility just as the Umbrian club prepare to celebrate their 100th anniversary season.Speaking at her first press conference, Claudia shared her excitement and determination.She added that her first priorities include reconnecting with the local fanbase and reopening the season ticket campaign, whilst ensuring the club is run with "honour and responsibility".Whilst Claudia is the youngest female president in the club's history, she does not hold the record as the youngest president in Italian football.That belongs to Alessandro Ruggeri, who became Atalanta's president in 2008 at just 21.Similarly, Umberto Agnelli took charge of Juventus at 22 back in 1955, guiding theto multiple trophies before stepping down in 1962.In an open letter to fans, Claudia addressed thefaithful directly, pledging passion, transparency and ambition:She will be joined by Massimo Ferrero, the former Sampdoria president, who will play a supporting role in the management structure.Claudia's appointment symbolises both a generational and cultural shift for Ternana, as the club begin their centenary season with new leadership and renewed ambition.