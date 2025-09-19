Dogecoin Group takes over Italian Serie C club Triestina
The deal marks the first time a cryptocurrency project has directly integrated into the ownership structure of a European club, hailed by Triestina as a "revolutionary operation" and a "historic turning point for football."
Dogecoin Meets Football
Triestina, founded in 1918 and absent from Serie A since 1959, are steeped in tradition.
After two years under American group LBK Capital LLC, the club are now controlled by House of Doge.
Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge, outlined the ambitious vision.
Our investment in Triestina goes far beyond football. It's about connecting the global Dogecoin community with one of Europe's most historic clubs and demonstrating that digital assets can generate value, culture, and passion in the real world.The organisation's statement reinforced this message.
By becoming the largest equity holder of US Triestina Calcio 1918, House of Doge is not only making history in European football but also setting the stage for Dogecoin to be integrated into everyday culture - from payments to partnerships to global fan experiences.Harsh Sporting Reality
Just as we expand globally, we also want to invest locally: Trieste and its people are central to this journey, and we are committed to building a bridge between the passion of the community here and the energy of Dogecoin supporters worldwide.
But whilst the new owners spoke of global innovation and local pride, celebrations were cut short.
The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has handed Triestina a fresh 13-point sanction, on top of a prior seven-point deduction, leaving the club starting life under new management with a daunting 20-point deficit.
The punishment drops the club to the bottom of Serie C, undoing their promising early results.
Survival, let alone promotion, will require an extraordinary turnaround.
House of Doge confirmed they were aware of the sanctions risk before the takeover and have injected emergency funds to stabilise finances.
The club's governance is also being overhauled, with LBK Capital's board set to be replaced and a new president appointed to align with the Dogecoin strategy.
What Next for Triestina and Dogecoin?
For Triestina fans, the arrival of House of Doge promises both hope and uncertainty.
The club now sit at the centre of a unique experiment - a marriage between crypto culture and traditional Italian football.
The question is whether the Dogecoin "to the moon" ethos can help a proud but struggling club overcome their immediate crisis on the pitch.
