Dogecoin Group takes over Italian Serie C club Triestina

House of Doge, the operational arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, has completed a takeover of Serie C side Triestina, becoming the club's majority shareholder.The deal marks the first time a cryptocurrency project has directly integrated into the ownership structure of a European club, hailed by Triestina as a "revolutionary operation" and a "historic turning point for football."Triestina, founded in 1918 and absent from Serie A since 1959, are steeped in tradition.After two years under American group LBK Capital LLC, the club are now controlled by House of Doge.Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge, outlined the ambitious vision.The organisation's statement reinforced this message.But whilst the new owners spoke of global innovation and local pride, celebrations were cut short.The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has handed Triestina a fresh 13-point sanction, on top of a prior seven-point deduction, leaving the club starting life under new management with a daunting 20-point deficit.The punishment drops the club to the bottom of Serie C, undoing their promising early results.Survival, let alone promotion, will require an extraordinary turnaround.House of Doge confirmed they were aware of the sanctions risk before the takeover and have injected emergency funds to stabilise finances.The club's governance is also being overhauled, with LBK Capital's board set to be replaced and a new president appointed to align with the Dogecoin strategy.For Triestina fans, the arrival of House of Doge promises both hope and uncertainty.The club now sit at the centre of a unique experiment - a marriage between crypto culture and traditional Italian football.The question is whether the Dogecoin "to the moon" ethos can help a proud but struggling club overcome their immediate crisis on the pitch.