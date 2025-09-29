img
Why Ousmane Dembélé's Ballon d'Or win surprises ex-coach

Photo: AFP/Getty Images
Ousmane Dembélé's stunning Ballon d'Or triumph in 2025 has left his former Borussia Dortmund coach, Peter Bosz, both surprised and impressed, with the Dutchman admitting he once feared the winger's lack of discipline would hold him back.

The Paris Saint-Germain star capped off a career-defining year by lifting football's most prestigious individual award, beating Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal by more than 300 points.

Dembélé's 35 goals, 14 assists, and starring role in PSG's historic quadruple-winning season, which included their first-ever Champions League title, sealed his place at the pinnacle of world football.

Bosz: I Honestly Didn't Expect It'

Bosz, who briefly coached Dembélé at Dortmund in 2017, told De Telegraaf that he never imagined the Frenchman would reach such heights, despite his obvious natural ability.
I honestly didn't expect it, but he's one of the best players I've ever worked with.

What he could do with the ball was truly sensational. I honestly didn't know if he was left- or right-footed. His dribbling was unparalleled.
But Bosz also recalled the other side of Dembélé during his early career.
Privately, he was very disorganised. He was often late.

Then he went to Barcelona, and there, too, he was constantly late. So it wasn't Dortmund's fault, but his.
Barcelona Struggles and Lifestyle Issues

Dembélé's six-year spell at Barcelona was defined by flashes of brilliance but marred by recurring injuries, inconsistency, and questions over his professionalism.

Though he recorded 40 goals and 41 assists in 185 appearances, the club never saw the full potential of their then-record signing.

Bosz revealed just how far off the standards Dembele was during that period.
He was a very quiet, gentle boy who lacked the structure a top footballer needs.

I understood that his team-mates helped him there because he was still arriving late. With an alarm clock and a chef accompanying him so he would avoid McDonald's and pizza and eat well.
Transformation in Paris

According to Bosz, the move to PSG marked a turning point in Dembélé's career.

Deployed more centrally, he not only rediscovered his flair but also embraced a work ethic few had previously associated with him.
It wasn't until he reached his full potential at Paris Saint-Germain.

If you look at the final against Inter, the way he applied pressure... If you had asked me in Dortmund if I thought he would ever apply that kind of pressure, I would have said no. But he did.
Now 28, Dembele has gone from an inconsistent talent to the world's best player, and his Ballon d'Or triumph symbolising not just a career revival but a complete personal transformation.

